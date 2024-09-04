Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Update

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,700 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the July 31st total of 313,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,287.0 days.

Ampol Stock Performance

Shares of CTXAF opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29. Ampol has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $23.51.

About Ampol

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

