Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Short Interest Update

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,325,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 707,134 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 27,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $22.02.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.35). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of ($1.02) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

