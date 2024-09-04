Analysts Set Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Target Price at C$51.44

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.44.

EMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Emera from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Emera from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Emera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$51.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Emera has a 1-year low of C$43.67 and a 1-year high of C$52.31.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.03). Emera had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emera will post 2.8672316 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.717 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.67%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

