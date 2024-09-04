Analyzing Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) & Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP)

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) and Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Mobile Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cushman & Wakefield 0.22% 12.08% 2.61% Mobile Infrastructure -74.35% -3.08% -1.49%

Volatility and Risk

Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cushman & Wakefield 0 4 2 0 2.33 Mobile Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cushman & Wakefield and Mobile Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus price target of $12.42, indicating a potential downside of 3.48%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than Mobile Infrastructure.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Mobile Infrastructure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cushman & Wakefield $9.49 billion 0.31 -$35.40 million $0.04 321.63 Mobile Infrastructure $30.27 million 3.73 -$25.12 million N/A N/A

Mobile Infrastructure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cushman & Wakefield.

Summary

Cushman & Wakefield beats Mobile Infrastructure on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, tenant experience, residential property management, and sustainability services; self-performed facilities services, which include janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services; and workplace and portfolio consulting services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, including investment sales and equity, and debt and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. It serves real estate owners and occupiers, such as tenants, investors, and multi-national corporations. The company was founded in 1784 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Mobile Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.