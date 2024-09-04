Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM) Given New C$1.70 Price Target at Desjardins

Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Andean Precious Metals Stock Performance
CVE:APM opened at C$1.00 on Tuesday. Andean Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.02. The stock has a market cap of C$149.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.
Andean Precious Metals Company Profile
