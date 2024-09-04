Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,833.75 ($24.11).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,520 ($33.14) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,725 ($22.68) to GBX 1,685 ($22.16) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,065 ($27.15) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,700 ($22.35) to GBX 1,850 ($24.33) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Antofagasta

Antofagasta Trading Down 4.6 %

Antofagasta Cuts Dividend

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 1,757 ($23.10) on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280 ($16.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,425 ($31.89). The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,962.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,044.89. The stock has a market cap of £17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2,977.97, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is 4,406.78%.

About Antofagasta

(Get Free Report

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.