Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $477.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.97. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

