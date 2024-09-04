Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 41 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter worth $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 12.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 32.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.55.

Cummins Stock Down 2.6 %

Cummins stock opened at $304.57 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.29%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

