Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 786 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on O shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $62.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $62.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 291.67%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

