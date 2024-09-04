Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 328 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Monster Beverage

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.