Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 500 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

TCAF opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $32.72.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

