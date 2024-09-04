Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,341,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 47,612 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 881,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,070,000 after buying an additional 33,321 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 826,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,548,000 after buying an additional 49,428 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 783,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 766,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK opened at $253.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $268.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

