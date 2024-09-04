Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 101,668 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 19.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 306,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 51,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,618,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,364,000 after purchasing an additional 46,436 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 108,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 43,925 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Down 5.2 %

Peakstone Realty Trust stock opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.03. Peakstone Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

