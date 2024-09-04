Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Wealth Forward LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,064,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 287.0% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Get BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BKLC stock opened at $105.13 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $77.55 and a 12-month high of $107.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.43 and a 200-day moving average of $100.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.3371 dividend. This is an increase from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.