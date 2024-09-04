Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.5 %

MKC opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $81.98.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.