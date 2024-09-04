Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $330,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.2% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sysco by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 151,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 83,087 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Sysco Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average of $75.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

