Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth about $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in DexCom by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,648.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,648.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $75,317.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,115.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,483 shares of company stock worth $369,052. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $72.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.21. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Baird R W downgraded DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

