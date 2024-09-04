Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $355,000 Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATO. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 200.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 67.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 467.0% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ATO opened at $131.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $133.01.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.