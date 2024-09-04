Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $378,000 Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,177 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,916,000 after buying an additional 404,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 13,838 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.16 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.34 and a 200-day moving average of $110.31.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.