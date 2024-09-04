Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $414,000 Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of DSI opened at $103.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $107.95.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

