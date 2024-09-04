Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Entergy by 93.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,806 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus raised shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

Entergy Trading Up 1.2 %

ETR opened at $122.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.74. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $123.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

