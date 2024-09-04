Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $201,931,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,947,000 after purchasing an additional 803,988 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,280,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,555,000 after purchasing an additional 648,150 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6,782.8% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 370,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after purchasing an additional 365,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14,118.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,531,000 after purchasing an additional 356,204 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock opened at $109.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.98. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $109.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

