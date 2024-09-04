Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 118 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $4,244,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 329,099 shares in the company, valued at $93,121,853.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,342,910 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $294.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.55 and its 200 day moving average is $258.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $218.63 and a 12-month high of $296.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.38.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

