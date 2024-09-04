Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,058 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.33.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

