Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,892 shares of company stock valued at $197,011 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $75.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.71.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

