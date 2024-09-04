Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,765 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,708,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 169,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.04. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.