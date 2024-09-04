Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 581 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,073 shares of company stock worth $273,720 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.14.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $261.48 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $313.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

