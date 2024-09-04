Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 964 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,569,000 after buying an additional 913,542 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,338,000 after acquiring an additional 440,740 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 930.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 283,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,331,000 after purchasing an additional 255,958 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,589,000 after purchasing an additional 140,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,596,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $123.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $110.51 and a 12 month high of $137.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.69 and a 200-day moving average of $127.75. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

