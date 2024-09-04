Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIU) Shares Down 4.4%

Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIU – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 1,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 4,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Acquisition Corp. I

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I stock. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIU – Free Report) by 168.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Armada Acquisition Corp. I were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Armada Acquisition Corp. I

Armada Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

