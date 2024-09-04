Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AKG) shares rose 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.60. Approximately 218,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 219,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.
The company has a current ratio of 15.45, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$353.31 million and a P/E ratio of -2.15.
About Asanko Gold
Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.
