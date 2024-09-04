Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.49. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

Aspen Pharmacare Stock Down 15.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

