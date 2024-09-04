Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Associated British Foods to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 2,290 ($30.11) to GBX 2,190 ($28.80) in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABF

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Associated British Foods

ABF opened at GBX 2,496 ($32.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,476.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,488.05. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 1,907.50 ($25.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,770.66 ($36.43). The company has a market capitalization of £18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,610.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Dame Heather Rabbatts purchased 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,512 ($33.03) per share, with a total value of £9,922.40 ($13,047.21). 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.