Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) were down 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 116,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Assure Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21.

Get Assure alerts:

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($12.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.