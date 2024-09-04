AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a £110 ($144.64) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 71 ($0.93) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £150 ($197.24) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £105.53 ($138.77).
AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.6 %
AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 77.60 ($1.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 7,500.00%.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
