Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.50.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $28.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 million. Research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 86,842 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 49.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,638,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 873,133 shares in the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8,916.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,958,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 9,263,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 156,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

