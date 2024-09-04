Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $23.47.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $328.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 386.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 110.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,826,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,084 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $23,699,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $15,487,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,719,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $13,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

See Also

