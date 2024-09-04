Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,934 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $21,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,577,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,039,287,000 after purchasing an additional 221,650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Atlassian by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,847,000 after purchasing an additional 904,138 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,473,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,113,000 after purchasing an additional 255,653 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Atlassian by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,399,000 after purchasing an additional 144,117 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,070,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,059,000 after purchasing an additional 130,253 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEAM opened at $163.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.10. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of -260.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised shares of Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.69.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total value of $1,322,229.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,444,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $29,069.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 128,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,838,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total transaction of $1,322,229.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,444,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,107 shares of company stock valued at $41,432,056 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

