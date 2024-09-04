Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.38

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.38 and traded as low as $1.33. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 460,367 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $168.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 3,160.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 399,041 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,550,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 164,540 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 78,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

