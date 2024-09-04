Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Atrion Stock Performance
ATRI opened at $459.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $809.46 million, a PE ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.69. Atrion has a 1 year low of $274.98 and a 1 year high of $503.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $457.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.21.
Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $48.77 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atrion
About Atrion
Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Atrion
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.