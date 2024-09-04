Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Atrion Stock Performance

ATRI opened at $459.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $809.46 million, a PE ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.69. Atrion has a 1 year low of $274.98 and a 1 year high of $503.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $457.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.21.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $48.77 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atrion

About Atrion

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Atrion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the second quarter worth $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atrion in the second quarter valued at $72,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atrion during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Atrion by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.