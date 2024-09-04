Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $299.00 price target on the software company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $242.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $292.17.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $257.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.07. The company has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 64.61% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,220,661. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth $26,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

