Auxano Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540,435 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 565.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,317,817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199,696 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,716 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

