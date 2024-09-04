Avenir Wellness Solutions (OTCMKTS:CURR) Shares Down 24.2%

Shares of Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Free Report) traded down 24.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $4.35. 172,598 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 68,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Avenir Wellness Solutions Trading Down 24.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.

About Avenir Wellness Solutions

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary The Sera Labs, Inc, engages in the development of nutraceutical formulation and delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve efficacy and enhance wellness. It provides its products in beauty, health and wellness, and pet care categories under the Seratopical, Seratopical Revolution SeraLabs, and Nutri-Strips brand names.

