Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Axos Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AX opened at $68.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $79.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average of $57.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $484.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

