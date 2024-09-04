Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Trading Down 7.8%

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 321,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,087,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.59) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Azitra had a negative return on equity of 278.76% and a negative net margin of 1,644.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Azitra, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Azitra

Azitra, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It develops ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease.

