BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives GBX 1,410 Consensus PT from Analysts

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,410 ($18.54).

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.72) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($18.93) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BAE Systems

BAE Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

BA opened at GBX 1,310.50 ($17.23) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,297.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,319.01. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 968.60 ($12.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,415.25 ($18.61). The company has a market cap of £39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,207.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.37, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a GBX 12.40 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,166.67%.

BAE Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.