Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $152,000 Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Matson were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Matson by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 64,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Matson by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 282,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,783,000 after buying an additional 43,324 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Matson by 579.8% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 16,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 744 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $96,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,208.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $96,072.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,208.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,825.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,076,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,376 shares of company stock worth $13,429,390 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Matson Price Performance

Matson stock opened at $134.64 on Wednesday. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.68 and a 52 week high of $138.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.65.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.26. Matson had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $847.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MATX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

