Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $93,000 Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in V.F. were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 115,200 shares of company stock worth $1,592,152 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on V.F. from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

