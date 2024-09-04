Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1,447.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 42.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSN opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $65.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.55.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.11%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

