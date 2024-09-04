Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 500 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth $114,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

IYY opened at $134.29 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $99.61 and a 52-week high of $137.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

