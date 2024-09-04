Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Shares Down 1.8%

Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Free Report) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Bechtle Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT, and training services for IT operation.

